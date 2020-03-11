Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,733,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,041,000 after acquiring an additional 162,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

