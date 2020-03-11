Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 16 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.71) per share, for a total transaction of £178.88 ($235.31).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,459 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £189.67 ($249.50).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,442 ($18.97) per share, with a total value of £187.46 ($246.59).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.67 ($21.79).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

