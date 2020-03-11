Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Public earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,939. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

