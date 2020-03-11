Public Storage to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $202.84 and a one year high of $266.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

