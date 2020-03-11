Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

PBYI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.12. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

