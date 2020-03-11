Pure Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 70,452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,400% compared to the average daily volume of 671 put options.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

NYSE PSTG opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

