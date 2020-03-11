PutinCoin Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,061.72 and $126.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037670 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000835 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,873.72 or 0.99797716 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,032,132,050 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

