Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a report released on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $147.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$150.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$163.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$1,519,297.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,466.26. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Insiders sold a total of 41,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,089 over the last quarter.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

