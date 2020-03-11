Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The business had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 59,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.