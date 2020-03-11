Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRI. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

WRI stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

