Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

ON stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after purchasing an additional 949,484 shares during the period.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.