Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Lowered by Analyst

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

MAC stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.23%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

