Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Reduced by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.