Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Reduced by Analyst

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.30.

PKI opened at C$33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.23. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$31.84 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

