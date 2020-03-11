Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Cut by Analyst

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.