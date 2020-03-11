Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 598,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.