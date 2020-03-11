Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Lowered by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.96.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$50.06 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,212. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Insiders sold a total of 148,475 shares of company stock worth $9,234,688 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.