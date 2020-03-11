Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

