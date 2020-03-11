Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

ZION opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

