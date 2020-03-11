QAD (QADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect QAD to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $976.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,304,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,403,321.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $1,983,391. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

