QAD (QADB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QADB stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. QAD has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

