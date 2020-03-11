QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $42,671.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.02470578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00209682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

