Quant (QNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and $2.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00036477 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00397211 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011711 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012579 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001913 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012505 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

