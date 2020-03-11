Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

PWR stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

