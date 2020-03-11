Quasarcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,255.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $536,050.07 and $7,255.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00064653 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,396,750 coins and its circulating supply is 168,396,750 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.