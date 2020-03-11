Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

