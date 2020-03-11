QYNO Price Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $339.56 and $18.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

