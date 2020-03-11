Raymond James Downgrades Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) to Market Perform

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

ESN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday.

ESN opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million and a PE ratio of -23.00.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

