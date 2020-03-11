Raymond James Increases ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $64.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

CCXI stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.27.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,347 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,288 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

