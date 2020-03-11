Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,034. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.