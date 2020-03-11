Raymond James Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.92. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$232.50.

BYD stock opened at C$203.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$185.50 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$217.06.

