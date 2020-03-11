Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 126,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Reading International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Reading International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Reading International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

