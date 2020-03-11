Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) recently:

3/4/2020 – Warrior Met Coal was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Warrior Met Coal was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2020 – Warrior Met Coal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

2/21/2020 – Warrior Met Coal is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Warrior Met Coal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Warrior Met Coal was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Warrior Met Coal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,006. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $765.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

