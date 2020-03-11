Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 351,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

RGA opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.04.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

