Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

