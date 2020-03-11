Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

