Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE FRT opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

