Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Bancorp (FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

3/2/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

2/27/2020 – First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

2/17/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

1/28/2020 – First Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

1/16/2020 – First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

