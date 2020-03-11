Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2020 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $146.00 to $158.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $144.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

2/19/2020 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nevro has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s domestic and international revenues surged on a year-over-year basis. Higher demand for implants resulted in the solid quarterly show. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System is a positive. Management is further optimistic about the long-term prospects of the flagship Senza II platform launched late last year. The U.S. launch of Senza Omnia is expected to lend the company a competitive edge in the near future. A raised guidance for 2019 holds promise. On the flip side, operating expenses increased and gross margin contracted in the quarter. International revenues were impacted by headwinds in Australia. Also, the stock is overvalued at the moment.”

1/27/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 893,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

