Reviewing Health Catalyst (HCAT) & Its Competitors

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Health Catalyst to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.55% -8.54% -3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 947 3193 6375 318 2.56

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.70%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 96.22%. Given Health Catalyst’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -19.56 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 38.31

Health Catalyst’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

