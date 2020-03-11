RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,744 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,790 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Bank of America raised their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.81.

NYSE RNG opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -334.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

