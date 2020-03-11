Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $957.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

