Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE:RY traded down C$4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,089. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$87.81 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,483.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

