Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $42,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

