Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Caribbean Cruises’ score:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

NYSE:RCL traded down $7.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,593,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,979. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

