Rubycoin Price Reaches $0.0370 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024635 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005679 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,504,874 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

