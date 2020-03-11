Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Buys $18,209.76 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 15,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $18,209.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,428.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

SALM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 41,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

