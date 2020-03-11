salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

CRM traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,338,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,769. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.89, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,539 shares of company stock worth $78,925,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

