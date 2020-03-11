SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.23 ($158.40).

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €100.66 ($117.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 1-year low of €95.04 ($110.51) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

