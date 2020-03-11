Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.